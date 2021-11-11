Advertisement

Broncos offense finally clicking ahead of Philly

Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets in the...
Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)(Bart Young | AP)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re a Broncos fan, last week’s game against Dallas was fun to watch.

A lot of the reasoning for that was the running game and the offense finally clicking.

“It’s important. You have to stick with it,” head coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday. “A good run game and sticking with it has a lot of good effects.”

And that was the case last week against the Cowboys. The Broncos ran for 190 yards, passed for 217, and for the first time in what felt like forever, were more efficient than not on third down conversions.

“You don’t want to be too complacent. You want to just stay driven, you know?” wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “It was a great win last week now we just got to focus on what we do to beat the Eagles.”

Now that the calls for some of the coaches’ heads have somewhat quieted, the offense has really show what it can do, which might add some pressure. Rookie Javonte Williams for example is up for rookie of the week and the team likes what they see.

“He’s definitely met my expectations, and he can definitely be better. We all can be better. It’s great to see him having the success that he’s having. It’s just a taste of what he can be,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said.

Against Dallas the rookie ran for 111 yards--his most all year. He also tied his longest run with 30 yards.

“He is just a really good player. He is a rookie by classification but not play and demeanor and professionalism,” Fangio said.

The stats are looking better than the last few weeks for sure, but players say its no time to celebrate.

“[Its] the same process. Just like how you can’t get caught up in the losses and what people are saying--it’s the same thing, you can’t get caught up in the wins and people patting you on the back,” safety Justin Simmons said. “Its that fine line of week by week, 1-0.”

Denver hosts Philadelphia this Sunday. Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m. right here on KKTV.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Woman reportedly ‘wrestled’ a loaded handgun from her husband to save herself and her children along I-25 in Colorado
Convicted sex offender Justin Kelty.
Convicted sex offender suspected of sexually assaulting 2 different women in Colorado Springs in 2 days
11 call for action investigation
Behavior analyst accused of assaulting an autistic child in Colorado Springs
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation completed into claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
On the left is a photo of the vehicle that was broken into. On the right is 13-year-old Levi...
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Wallet found but memento of a woman’s late son still missing

Latest News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat forward Jimmy...
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic suspended one game by NBA for shoving Heat’s Markieff Morris
Taylor Kilgore and Brent Briggeman
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: Talking Falcons with Gazette’s Air Force beat writer Brent Briggeman
The Broncos' Jonathan Cooper celebrating after sacking Dak Prescott during the Cowboys/Broncos...
Broncos beat Cowboys 30-16 as 6-game Dallas win streak ends
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC logo
Switchbacks’ season ends in first round of playoffs