Broncos offense finally clicking ahead of Philly

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re a Broncos fan, last week’s game against Dallas was fun to watch.

A lot of the reasoning for that was the running game and the offense finally clicking.

“It’s important. You have to stick with it,” head coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday. “A good run game and sticking with it has a lot of good effects.”

And that was the case last week against the Cowboys. The Broncos ran for 190 yards, passed for 217, and for the first time in what felt like forever, were more efficient than not on third down conversions.

“You don’t want to be too complacent. You want to just stay driven, you know?” wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “It was a great win last week now we just got to focus on what we do to beat the Eagles.”

Now that the calls for some of the coaches’ heads have somewhat quieted, the offense has really show what it can do, which might add some pressure. Rookie Javonte Williams for example is up for rookie of the week and the team likes what they see.

“He’s definitely met my expectations, and he can definitely be better. We all can be better. It’s great to see him having the success that he’s having. It’s just a taste of what he can be,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said.

Against Dallas the rookie ran for 111 yards--his most all year. He also tied his longest run with 30 yards.

“He is just a really good player. He is a rookie by classification but not play and demeanor and professionalism,” Fangio said.

The stats are looking better than the last few weeks for sure, but players say its no time to celebrate.

“[Its] the same process. Just like how you can’t get caught up in the losses and what people are saying--it’s the same thing, you can’t get caught up in the wins and people patting you on the back,” safety Justin Simmons said. “Its that fine line of week by week, 1-0.”

Denver hosts Philadelphia this Sunday. Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m. right here on KKTV.

