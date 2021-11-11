Advertisement

Broncos’ Javonte Williams named NFL Rookie of the Week

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings...
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum, right, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Broncos’ running back Javonte Williams is the NFL’s Rookie of the week.

The rookie has been great all season but had a breakout game last week against Dallas, running for 111 yards on 17 carries. He also tied season best with more than 30 yards on one of those runs.

Williams was picked in the second round of the draft, 35th overall from the University of North Carolina.

Head coach Vic Fangio said this week he is pleased with how Williams is playing so far.

“He’s just a really good player. He’s a rookie by classification, but not by play and demeanor and professionalism. He doesn’t act like a rookie at all. The guy is really good.”

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater agreed.

“He’s definitely met my expectations, and he can definitely be better. We all can be better. It’s great to see him having the success that he’s having. It’s just a taste of what it can be and what’s out there for him. I think if we all have that mindset that we can all be better, it’s going to help this team get better.”

Williams is the first Broncos rookie to win the award since quarterback Drew Lock back in 2019. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was also nominated for the honor in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Woman reportedly ‘wrestled’ a loaded handgun from her husband to save herself and her children along I-25 in Colorado
Teen hurt in Rockrimmon drive-by shooting
Fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs
Fire off I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs impacting traffic
11 call for action investigation
Behavior analyst accused of assaulting an autistic child in Colorado Springs
RV went up in flames around 11 p.m. at Rockrimmon Self Storage
RV goes up in flames late Tuesday following explosion at Colorado Springs storage facility

Latest News

Air Force hoops believes 11-freshman roster can be “clean slate” for future success
Air Force hoops believes 11-freshman roster can be “clean slate” for future success
Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets in the...
Broncos offense finally clicking ahead of Philly
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat forward Jimmy...
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic suspended one game by NBA for shoving Heat’s Markieff Morris
Taylor Kilgore and Brent Briggeman
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: Talking Falcons with Gazette’s Air Force beat writer Brent Briggeman