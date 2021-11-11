Broncos’ Javonte Williams named NFL Rookie of the Week

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Broncos’ running back Javonte Williams is the NFL’s Rookie of the week.

The rookie has been great all season but had a breakout game last week against Dallas, running for 111 yards on 17 carries. He also tied season best with more than 30 yards on one of those runs.

Williams was picked in the second round of the draft, 35th overall from the University of North Carolina.

Head coach Vic Fangio said this week he is pleased with how Williams is playing so far.

“He’s just a really good player. He’s a rookie by classification, but not by play and demeanor and professionalism. He doesn’t act like a rookie at all. The guy is really good.”

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater agreed.

“He’s definitely met my expectations, and he can definitely be better. We all can be better. It’s great to see him having the success that he’s having. It’s just a taste of what it can be and what’s out there for him. I think if we all have that mindset that we can all be better, it’s going to help this team get better.”

Williams is the first Broncos rookie to win the award since quarterback Drew Lock back in 2019. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was also nominated for the honor in 2020.

