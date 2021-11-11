Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Texas believed to be in immediate danger

Three-year-old McKenzie Byrne was last seen early Thursday morning in Austin, Texas. An Amber...
Three-year-old McKenzie Byrne was last seen early Thursday morning in Austin, Texas. An Amber Alert has been issued and she is believed to be in immediate or grave danger.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Austin, Texas are searching for a missing girl believed to have been abducted.

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne. She was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at 8800-BLK Research Blvd in Austin, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Safety.

Authorities believe McKenzie could be in immediate or grave danger, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

McKenzie is described as about 3 feet, 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 30 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pink or purple pants.

Police are searching for 37-year-old Brian Byrne in connection to the apparent abduction of...
Police are searching for 37-year-old Brian Byrne in connection to the apparent abduction of 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne. McKenzie was last seen in Austin, Texas before she was reported missing.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Police are also searching for 37-year-old Brian Byrne in connection to McKenzie’s possible abduction. He is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, bald and weighing about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black basketball pants.

According to DPS, the two are possibly traveling in a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra with the Texas license plate number BP70798.

Anyone with information on McKenzie’s whereabouts is advised to call 911 or the Austin Police Department at 512-975-5000.

Police believe 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne and 37-year-old Brian Byrne are traveling in a silver...
Police believe 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne and 37-year-old Brian Byrne are traveling in a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra similar to the one pictured. McKenzie is believed to have been abducted.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Woman reportedly ‘wrestled’ a loaded handgun from her husband to save herself and her children along I-25 in Colorado
Teen hurt in Rockrimmon drive-by shooting
11 call for action investigation
Behavior analyst accused of assaulting an autistic child in Colorado Springs
RV went up in flames around 11 p.m. at Rockrimmon Self Storage
RV goes up in flames late Tuesday following explosion at Colorado Springs storage facility
On the left is a photo of the vehicle that was broken into. On the right is 13-year-old Levi...
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Wallet found but memento of a woman’s late son still missing

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., talks to the media during a news conference to talk about the...
Democrats sell infrastructure bill, push for Biden backup
A person receive a vaccine at a clinic at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs.
Governor declares Colorado a high-risk COVID state, making all adults eligible for the booster shot
Lorraine Charinda, a missionary in the Democratic Republic of Congo, traveled 7,000 miles to...
Missionary travels thousands of miles for COVID-19 vaccine
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse gives account of shootings: ‘I defended myself’
11.11.21
Staying windy for now