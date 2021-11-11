Air Force hoops believes 11-freshman roster can be “clean slate” for future success

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the youngest NCAA basketball rosters in the country is building its foundation for success this season.

The Air Force men’s basketball team is rostering 18 players this season, 11 of them freshman. Joe Scott, in the second year of his second tenure as head coach of the Falcons, believes this foundation can lead to future success down the road.

Air Force finished the 2020-21 season with a 5-20 record. Then open up the 2021-22 year on Thursday against South Dakota.

