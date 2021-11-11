Advertisement

105-year-old woman dashes to world record

By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (CNN) - A 105-year-old Louisiana woman holds a world record in the 100-meter dash.

Retired teacher Julia Hawkins took the top spot for the race at the Louisiana Senior Games on Saturday.

That makes her the first female track and field athlete, and the first American, to set this particular track and field world record.

Her win established an “age 105 and older” category.

Hawkins has won big before. At age 101, she won the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Outdoors Masters Championships.

And in 2019, Hawkins won two gold medals for races at the Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Hawkins said, “I want to keep running as long as I can. My message to others is that you have to stay active if you want to be healthy and happy as you age.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Woman reportedly ‘wrestled’ a loaded handgun from her husband to save herself and her children along I-25 in Colorado
Teen hurt in Rockrimmon drive-by shooting
11 call for action investigation
Behavior analyst accused of assaulting an autistic child in Colorado Springs
RV went up in flames around 11 p.m. at Rockrimmon Self Storage
RV goes up in flames late Tuesday following explosion at Colorado Springs storage facility
On the left is a photo of the vehicle that was broken into. On the right is 13-year-old Levi...
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Wallet found but memento of a woman’s late son still missing

Latest News

Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Attorney: Texas A&M student injured at Astroworld dies
Firefighters on scene at a grass fire burning off the interstate on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Grass fire contained off interstate in north Colorado Springs
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Expert at Rittenhouse trial zeroes in on just a few minutes
Exclusive one on one interview with the first female chief medical officer of the Hazelden...
Navy Veteran named 1st female Chief Medical Officer at a Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation