Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: El Paso County Board of Health meets to discuss a resolution supporting COVID-19 vaccines

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Board of Health is meeting on Wednesday to discuss a resolution to show support behind the COVID-19 vaccine.

Whether approved or rejected, no mandates will be put in place. This is simply a symbolic resolution to show support for the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can read the proposed resolution below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Woman reportedly ‘wrestled’ a loaded handgun from her husband to save herself and her children along I-25 in Colorado
Convicted sex offender Justin Kelty.
Convicted sex offender suspected of sexually assaulting 2 different women in Colorado Springs in 2 days
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation completed into claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
11 call for action investigation
Behavior analyst accused of assaulting an autistic child in Colorado Springs
On the left is a photo of the vehicle that was broken into. On the right is 13-year-old Levi...
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Memento of a woman’s late son stolen at Garden of the Gods

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse murder case thrown into jeopardy by mistrial bid
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
‘Strong’ start to kids vaccine campaign, but challenges loom
UCHealth holding COVID vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 Nov. 14
Teen hurt in Rockrimmon drive-by shooting