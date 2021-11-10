WATCH LIVE: El Paso County Board of Health meets to discuss a resolution supporting COVID-19 vaccines
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Board of Health is meeting on Wednesday to discuss a resolution to show support behind the COVID-19 vaccine.
Whether approved or rejected, no mandates will be put in place. This is simply a symbolic resolution to show support for the COVID-19 vaccine.
You can read the proposed resolution below:
