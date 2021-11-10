UCHealth holding COVID vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 Nov. 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, parents! UCHealth is holding a COVID vaccine clinic for children 5 to 11 this Sunday!

The clinic is completely free, and families do not need to be patients at any UCHealth facility. The only requirements are that children must be residents of Colorado and must have an appointment, as walk-ins will not permitted.

A second dose will be given on Dec. 5.

To make your child’s appointment, click here.

Kids will receive the Pfizer vaccine and will receive a smaller dose than teens and adults.

