Suspected DUI crash under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy Colorado Springs intersection was closed for several hours Tuesday night as police investigated a crash.

According to police, it is believed one of the drivers may have been impaired at the time. Police received a call just after 5 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash at Rangewood Drive and E. Woodmen Road. The intersection is in the northeast side of the city.

At one point, two lanes of Rangewood were closed and all of westbound Woodmen was closed. As of 7 p.m. part of the intersection was still closed down.

The Major Crash Team was called to the scene at about 8 p.m. At that time police advised the public could expect the intersection to be closed for “another couple of hours.”

Injury traffic crash within the intersection of Rangewood Dr. and E. Woodmen Rd. Barricades enroute to close the area surrounding the intersection; traffic being diverted away from the intersection. Avoid the area and expect delays.@CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) November 10, 2021

