Suspected DUI crash under investigation in Colorado Springs

Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs 11/9/21.
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs 11/9/21.(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy Colorado Springs intersection was closed for several hours Tuesday night as police investigated a crash.

According to police, it is believed one of the drivers may have been impaired at the time. Police received a call just after 5 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash at Rangewood Drive and E. Woodmen Road. The intersection is in the northeast side of the city.

At one point, two lanes of Rangewood were closed and all of westbound Woodmen was closed. As of 7 p.m. part of the intersection was still closed down.

The Major Crash Team was called to the scene at about 8 p.m. At that time police advised the public could expect the intersection to be closed for “another couple of hours.”

As more information becomes available this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest updates on a crash impacting traffic.

