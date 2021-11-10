Advertisement

Skate in the Park returns to Acacia Park

Skate in the Park.
Skate in the Park.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Vanessa Zink
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (City of Colorado Springs) - Downtown Colorado Springs, in collaboration with the City’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department, is pleased to announce the return of Skate in the Park, presented by Academy Bank.

The only outdoor rink in the area, Skate in the Park will once again open at Acacia Park, this year in a new location on the north side of the park.

Grand Opening Event

-4-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

-Radio remote with Tammy Oakland and Sunny 106.3 FM

-Prizes every 15 minutes

-Grand prize drawing for a Downtown gift basket valued at $250 featuring items from a dozen Downtown shops, goodies from Olympic City USA, and a $150 Downtown Gift Card

-Tickets can be purchased at the door.

-Grand Opening event details here.

The 2021-22 Skate in the Park season will run from Nov. 12, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022. The full schedule is posted at www.DowntownCS.com/skate.

Tickets

-$10 and include skates.

-Children 4 and under are free with paid adult.

-$1 off for military and first responders

-Tickets available in person at the rink; no online ticket sales.

-Hours and days of operations vary.

-Special events and activities will take place throughout the season.

-Private rentals for groups also are available.

-January will feature a Pond Hockey League.

The full schedule, FAQs and details are posted online at www.DowntownCS.com/skate.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

