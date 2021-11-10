RV goes up in flames late Tuesday following explosion at Colorado Springs storage facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was able to escape when an RV went up in flames following an explosion late Tuesday night.

Nine-one-one calls began pouring in just after 11 p.m.

“The first call we received, right around 11:15, for an explosion out in the area [of Mark Dabling Boulevard], and then calls started coming in that there was actually a fire out here,” said Lt. Aaron McConnellogue with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Firefighters found the fire at the Rockrimmon Self Storage in the 6100 block of Mark Dabling.

“That was the first thing we found, one of the RVs fully involved with fire,” McConnellogue said. “It did have one occupant who was inside the structure at the time the fire was started. She was able to self-evacuate.”

The woman was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and is expected to be OK.

McConnellogue said the firefight itself was straightforward, and the blaze was quickly extinguished without any damage to surrounding storage units or other buildings. The RV itself, though, was destroyed.

“It’s going to end up being totaled,” McConnellogue told 11 News.

Investigators are now working to find what caused the explosion.

#coloradoSpringsfire crews were dispatched to 6125 Mark Dabling Bl on an explosion and found one RV fully involved in fire. E9 reported the trailer was fully involved. One civilian currently been treated for smoke inhalation. The fire has been knocked down and is under control. pic.twitter.com/7X00nfgdNi — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 10, 2021

