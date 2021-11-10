Advertisement

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic suspended one game by NBA for shoving Heat’s Markieff Morris

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat forward Jimmy...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Denver Nuggets center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has been suspended one game by the NBA after a scuffle near the end of Monday’s Nuggets vs. Heat game.

Jokic shoved Miami forward Markieff Morris to the ground in the 4th quarter of yesterday’s 113-96 win. Morris began the altercation with a hard foul, prompting Jokic’s action which led to both teams meeting and exchanging words at midcourt. Both Jokic and Morris were ejected from the game.

Tuesday night, the NBA announced Jokic had been suspended for Wednesday’s Nuggets game against the Pacers, while Morris was fined $50,000 for the foul that started the incident.

“It’s a stupid play,” Jokic said postgame. “I feel bad. I am not supposed to react that way. [...] I just needed to protect myself.”

Miami forward Jimmy Butler was also fined $30,000 for “attempting to escalate the altercation,” per the NBA’s release on the matter.

