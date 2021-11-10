Advertisement

Looking for a job? Hundreds of openings available at job fair in Colorado Springs Wednesday

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re looking for a job, you’re in luck! Hundreds of job openings are available at a job fair in Colorado Springs Wednesday.

11 News spoke with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center about the Community and Veterans Job Fair happening Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Colorado Springs Event Center, near Palmer Park Blvd. and Academy. PPWFC estimates 500-2,000 jobs are hiring at 75 companies.

“Places like this where we can bring people together, so they can meet in person I think helps alleviate a lot of the anxiety that has built up on both sides during this time,” said Becca Tonn of PPWFC.

Industries range from food service, to school districts, to health care, to construction and more. The job fair is open to the general public, but also transitioning military, Guard and Reserve members, veterans and their spouses and family members.

“It’s very different transitioning from military life to civilian life... They have a special skill-set so a lot of the employers here are definitely looking to hire transitioning military and veterans and spouses and family members so this is really an excellent match for them,” said Tonn.

The job fair opens at 10 a.m. for active duty, Guard and Reserve veterans and their spouses. It opens at 11 a.m. to the general public and goes until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“People have been nervous and it’s been a strange time to be a business owner or an employee. But, all of the federal stimulus, all of this is not going to last forever so we do have to get back to work,” said Tonn.

For the full list of employers, click here.

