Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia

Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday morning.(Source: NCMEC)
By WRDW staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Officials are looking for a 1-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted early Wednesday morning from the city of Clarkston.

Blace Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and no pants. He was also was wrapped in a blanket, WRDW reported.

He is believed to be traveling with an unknown suspect in a gray 2002 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate P2722946. A “Tag Applied For” sign should be in the back window of the car.

It is not known where the vehicle was heading.

If you see this vehicle or Blace, call 911, your local law enforcement agency or Clarkston Police Department at (404) 292-9465.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted sex offender Justin Kelty.
Convicted sex offender suspected of sexually assaulting 2 different women in Colorado Springs in 2 days
File photo.
Woman reportedly ‘wrestled’ a loaded handgun from her husband to save herself and her children along I-25 in Colorado
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation completed into claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
Colorado Springs Utilities
City council votes in favor of raising Colorado Springs Utilities natural gas and electric rates
On the left is a photo of the vehicle that was broken into. On the right is 13-year-old Levi...
SHARE IF YOU CARE: Memento of a woman’s late son stolen at Garden of the Gods

Latest News

In testimony Tuesday, JoAnn Fiedler, who saw Kyle Rittenhouse after the shootings, described...
Kyle Rittenhouse said 'my life might be over,' witness said
FILE - Volunteer group leader Bruce Beecham works to sort food items in the Atlanta Community...
US food banks struggle to feed hungry amid surging prices
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
Defense witnesses: Rittenhouse badly shaken by shootings
In this May 2, 2021, file photo, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert...
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of U.S. Capitol riot
President Joe Biden, in remarks to the Democratic National Committee, says it's imperative to...
Biden's remarks to the DNC: Inflation hurts