1 wounded in Rockrimmon drive-by shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was hurt following a drive-by shooting in a residential neighborhood overnight.

Police say shots were fired on Split Rock Drive in the Rockrimmon area, hitting one person. Further details on the shooting and a possible suspect vehicle description have not been released at this time.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story, and we will be updating this article as we learn more.

