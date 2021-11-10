Advertisement

1 wounded in Rockrimmon drive-by shooting

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was hurt following a drive-by shooting in a residential neighborhood overnight.

Police say shots were fired on Split Rock Drive in the Rockrimmon area, hitting one person. Further details on the shooting and a possible suspect vehicle description have not been released at this time.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story, and we will be updating this article as we learn more.

