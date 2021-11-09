Woman reportedly ‘wrestled’ a loaded handgun from her husband to save herself and her children along I-25 in Colorado

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing a woman and a deputy for their bravery following an incident along I-25 Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office is reporting Deputy Kayla Ruiz was travelling on the highway when she noticed a woman motioning for help in another car. Deputy Ruiz tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver initially ignored her lights and sirens. Eventually, the car stopped.

“Both doors opened, a man got out of the driver’s door as the woman ran from the passenger side,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “The empty-handed male began walking toward Deputy Ruiz, yelling ‘Just shoot me, Just shoot me. I’m not going back to jail!’

Deputy Ruiz was forced to use her taser as the man approached her and ignored her commands. The man was taken into custody.

“The victim told Ruiz, the man was her husband and there were two small children in the car,” the release adds. “She said moments before Ruiz spotted them, she had wrestled a loaded handgun from the man and threw it out the car window. She said he had hit her in the face with the gun and threatened to use it to kill them both.”

The suspect is facing charges that include domestic violence, menacing with a deadly weapon, 2nd-degree assault and vehicular eluding.

The sheriff’s office found the firearm the woman was referencing early Sunday morning.

“There were a dozen ways this deputy’s actions ensured a peaceful resolution to this situation. Every day across the US, we see these situations end with the death of an officer or a suspect, but not on this day and that is because of Deputy Ruiz,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor of Deputy Ruiz.

In addition to Ruiz’ bravery, Sheriff Taylor recognized the wife of the suspect.

“If the suspect had been holding a gun, procedure would have dictated a deadly weapon come out of Ruiz’s holster” says Taylor, “We don’t reveal the name of a Domestic Violence victim, but it is certainly worth mentioning her bravery potentially saved her and the children, and possibly the life of either the suspect or our deputy.”

If you or someone you love is struggling with domestic violence, call Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Victims Advocacy Group, ACOVA for help anytime of the day or night. Dial 719-583-6250 and ask for a callback from ACOVA. If you witness in-progress domestic violence Call or Text 911 as soon as possible.

