House fire reported east of downtown Colorado Springs

Firefighters responded to the home on Willamette Avenue at 6:40 a.m.
Firefighters responded to the home on Willamette Avenue at 6:40 a.m.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a false start, firefighters have extinguished a fire in a vacant home just east of downtown Colorado Springs.

A passerby saw the flames and called 911 but gave the wrong address and sent crews to Wahsatch instead of Willamette, a firefighter told 11 News. Once firefighters figured out the address -- 700 block of Willamette about a block from Wahsatch -- they had the blaze out in minutes.

A neighbor told 11 News her husband saw flames through their kitchen window and raced over to the house to knock on the door.

Firefighters say this is the fourth structure fire in the last 36 hours.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

