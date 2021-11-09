Advertisement

U.S. surgeon general releases toolkit to address health misinformation

By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As children between the ages of 5 and 11 are beginning to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a guide Tuesday for people to help deal with false and misleading information that could have dangerous health consequences.

“Health misinformation is spreading fast and far online and throughout our communities,” said Murthy in a news release. “That’s where this toolkit comes in - to provide Americans with resources to help limit and reduce this threat to public health.”

Murthy’s “Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation” is designed to help teachers, health officials, faith leaders and others identify it and stop it from spreading. It includes a health misinformation checklist, tips on how to talk with loved ones, an outline of common tactics, and examples of times people may have encountered misinformation.

The surgeon general says health misinformation has threatened the U.S. response to COVID-19 and prevented people from getting vaccinated, prolonging the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Apartment Fire
Man facing murder, arson charges after person dies in Springs apartment fire
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
Sunday, friends and family celebrated 18-Year old Mary Abiera-Lumbres' life with a vigil held...
Vigil held for Widefield High School senior killed in Colorado Springs crash
Colorado Springs Police vehicle.
Man suspected of sexually assaulting 2 different women in Colorado Springs in 2 days
Police say this is the suspect in the Galley and Auburn shooting on the evening of Saturday,...
Police searching for suspect in Galley Road double-shooting

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
New details emerging in Astroworld investigation
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
GOP congressman under fire for anime attacking Ocasio-Cortez
People who knew Abby Douglas, 9, say she was well beyond her years.
9-year-old girl’s organs save 6 people’s lives, her mother says
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 more former Trump aides