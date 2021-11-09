Advertisement

Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas

Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man in St. Louis County, Missouri. Authorities say he can be linked to at least four other homicides.(Source: FBI St. Louis via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:06 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A suspected serial killer linked to six murders across Missouri and Kansas is now behind bars.

Perez Reed, 25, is accused of a crime spree across Missouri and Kansas that left six people dead and two others injured between the middle of September and late October.

He is charged with murder in the deaths of 16-year-old Marnay Hayes on Sept. 13 and 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26 in St. Louis County, Missouri. He faces additional federal charges.

Investigations into the four other homicides to which Reed is linked are ongoing.

Authorities say when Reed was arrested Friday, he had in his possession a .40 caliber pistol that matched shell casings found at shootings, some fatal, in both the city and county of St. Louis.

Reed has denied hurting anyone.

The motive for the alleged crimes is still unclear.

Reed was arrested by an FBI task force and is being held in federal detention, according to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Apartment Fire
Man facing murder, arson charges after person dies in Springs apartment fire
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
Sunday, friends and family celebrated 18-Year old Mary Abiera-Lumbres' life with a vigil held...
Vigil held for Widefield High School senior killed in Colorado Springs crash
Police say this is the suspect in the Galley and Auburn shooting on the evening of Saturday,...
Police searching for suspect in Galley Road double-shooting
A firefighter helps a resident trapped on the third floor of an apartment building in Colorado...
Tenants rescued after apartment fire traps people on third floor in Colorado Springs

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
Colorado Springs Utilities
City council voting on increased Colorado Springs Utilities natural gas and electric rates Tuesday
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
Man Rittenhouse shot says he didn’t mean to point own gun
The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 by...
More than half of US states suing over federal COVID vaccine mandate