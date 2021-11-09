Shots fired into an El Paso County home nearly hitting someone inside, search for multiple suspects underway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects after shots were fired into an El Paso County home, nearly hitting someone inside.

The shooting happened on Sunday just after 7 at night. Someone had called 911 after hearing multiple shots near the 600 block of Widick St., the neighborhood is in the area of the Widefield Skatepark. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a home in the area was hit at least six times and thankfully no one was injured. Investigators have surveillance video that captured several suspects who fled the area on foot.

Investigative assistance was requested from an EPSO deputy serving as an ATF Task Force Officer assigned to the Armed Violent Offender Unit. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to arresting violent criminals through collaboration with our regional law enforcement partners in order to maintain peace in our community.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 719-520-7777.

