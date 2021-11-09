Advertisement

Shots fired into an El Paso County home nearly hitting someone inside, search for multiple suspects underway

El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.
El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects after shots were fired into an El Paso County home, nearly hitting someone inside.

The shooting happened on Sunday just after 7 at night. Someone had called 911 after hearing multiple shots near the 600 block of Widick St., the neighborhood is in the area of the Widefield Skatepark. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a home in the area was hit at least six times and thankfully no one was injured. Investigators have surveillance video that captured several suspects who fled the area on foot.

Investigative assistance was requested from an EPSO deputy serving as an ATF Task Force Officer assigned to the Armed Violent Offender Unit. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to arresting violent criminals through collaboration with our regional law enforcement partners in order to maintain peace in our community.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 719-520-7777.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
A witness told 11 News customers hid under tables while the suspect shot into the building.
Disturbance leads to several shots fired at Colorado Springs Waffle House
Colorado Springs Apartment Fire
Man facing murder, arson charges after person dies in Springs apartment fire
Police say this is the suspect in the Galley and Auburn shooting on the evening of Saturday,...
Police searching for suspect in Galley Road double-shooting
Sunday, friends and family celebrated 18-Year old Mary Abiera-Lumbres' life with a vigil held...
Vigil held for Widefield High School senior killed in Colorado Springs crash

Latest News

Gov. Jared Polis was joined by children who took part in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial...
More than 11,000 kids ages 5-11 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Colorado
11.8.21
Feeling like fall this week
polis
Gov. Polis joined by Colorado participants in Pfizer 5-11 vaccine trial
Electric Safari
Vote for ‘Electric Safari’ at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo as the Best Zoo Lights in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards