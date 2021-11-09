SHARE IF YOU CARE: Momento of a woman’s late son stolen at Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family has already been through so much this year, after losing 13-year-old Levi McConnell.

Levi tragically passed earlier this year following his battle with brain cancer. 11 News Partner The Gazette shared his story in September. The last time the McConnell family visited Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs was with Levi.

On Sunday, Levi’s mom decided to make the trip out to the park for the first time since his passing, with Levi on her mind. When she returned to her car, she noticed the passenger side window had been smashed. Katie’s purse had been snatched with her wallet inside.

“Inside my wallet is my deceased son’s military dependent ID,” Katie wrote on social media. “If anything, I just want that back. His name was Levi and he passed at 13 from Brain cancer. My cards were attempted to be used online but I shut those off right away. I will PAY to get my son’s ID back though.”

Katie has an open case with the Colorado Springs Police Department, but she’s hoping the thief or thieves have the heart to return something to her that is more valuable than money.

If there is a chance that the person who took the purse is reading this article, and you are able to return the ID, please email AKeith@kktv.com and we can arrange a drop-off spot or he can instruct you on how to mail it so we can get it back to his mother.

If you witnessed the crime and have information that could help police, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 21-42169.

