One-on-one interview with Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham as he gets set for a 2nd term, centering his focus on climate and infrastructure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mayor John Graham is a lifelong resident of Manitou Springs, and is projected to be re-elected as Mayor for a second term.

Keeping the quality of life protected for the residents of Manitou Springs is a key priority. He’s centered on climate, environment and infrastructure. The traffic, congestion, transportation and parking are issues he plans to address along with improve.

Some of the capital improvements such as water lines, sewer lines, and streets need to be modified and updated, according to Mayor Graham. With long-term financial sustainability in mind, the city relies heavily on tourism and hospitality to keep the economic growth moving, according to Graham.

Watch the full one-on-one interview with Mayor Graham following the Nov. 2 election at the top of this article.

As of Nov. 8, Mayor Graham led the race with 1,143 votes compared to his competition Alan Delwiche who had about 612 votes. For Graham, this wasn’t too stressful of a campaign.

“I feel relieved it wasn’t a terribly vigorous or contentious campaign or anything,” Graham explained. “The the gentleman I ran against, we’re basically friends, we have similar ideas. A few of the local constituents said this is about as exciting was watching paint dry.”

11 News projected Graham the winner on Nov. 3. The election still needs to be certified.

