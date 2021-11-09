Man suspected of sexually assaulting 2 different women in Colorado Springs in 2 days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting two different women in two days.

Police shared some details on the case in their online crime blotter. According to authorities, the first sexual assaulted happened on Saturday at about 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of Delta Drive. The neighborhood is on the southeast side of the city off Hancock Expressway. In the first assault, the suspect was a white man driving a red truck.

On Sunday, there was another reported sexual assault in the same area of a different adult woman. Officers were able to get an image of the suspect vehicle, leading to the identification of a man. Both victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Detectives executed a search warrant and arrested 28-year-old Justin Kelty.

According to online records, a man with the same name and birth date is a registered sex offender in Colorado Springs. 11 News is waiting for confirmation from police to see if the Justin Kelty accused of sexually assaulting two women this past weekend is the same Justin Kelty who was convicted of sex assault on a child.

