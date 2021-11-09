Advertisement

Man suspected of sexually assaulting 2 different women in Colorado Springs in 2 days

Colorado Springs Police vehicle.
Colorado Springs Police vehicle.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:59 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting two different women in two days.

Police shared some details on the case in their online crime blotter. According to authorities, the first sexual assaulted happened on Saturday at about 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of Delta Drive. The neighborhood is on the southeast side of the city off Hancock Expressway. In the first assault, the suspect was a white man driving a red truck.

On Sunday, there was another reported sexual assault in the same area of a different adult woman. Officers were able to get an image of the suspect vehicle, leading to the identification of a man. Both victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Detectives executed a search warrant and arrested 28-year-old Justin Kelty.

According to online records, a man with the same name and birth date is a registered sex offender in Colorado Springs. 11 News is waiting for confirmation from police to see if the Justin Kelty accused of sexually assaulting two women this past weekend is the same Justin Kelty who was convicted of sex assault on a child.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
Colorado Springs Apartment Fire
Man facing murder, arson charges after person dies in Springs apartment fire
A witness told 11 News customers hid under tables while the suspect shot into the building.
Disturbance leads to several shots fired at Colorado Springs Waffle House
Police say this is the suspect in the Galley and Auburn shooting on the evening of Saturday,...
Police searching for suspect in Galley Road double-shooting
Sunday, friends and family celebrated 18-Year old Mary Abiera-Lumbres' life with a vigil held...
Vigil held for Widefield High School senior killed in Colorado Springs crash

Latest News

A firefighter helps a resident trapped on the third floor of an apartment building in Colorado...
Tenants rescued after apartment fire traps people on third floor in Colorado Springs
Mayor John Graham, Manitou Springs.
One-on-one interview with Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham as he gets set for a 2nd term, centering his focus on climate and infrastructure
11/8/21
Manitou Springs Mayor, John Graham expected to be re-elected for second term
With Winter weather approaching fast the City of Colorado Springs wrapped up their 2021 paving...
Colorado Springs wraps up 2021 paving season