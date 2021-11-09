Advertisement

Illegal grow house uncovered in Teller County, no arrests as the investigation is ongoing

Grow house bust near Florissant, CO.
Grow house bust near Florissant, CO.(TCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Teller County Sheriff’s Office uncovered an illegal grow house on Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed in the Indian Creek Subdivision near Florissant. The sheriff’s office didn’t include details on which specific home the warrant was executed at, or what led them to the neighborhood. Inside the address authorities discovered 240 plants and about 16 pounds of processed marijuana.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

