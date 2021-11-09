Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Polis visiting Colorado veterans center ahead of Veterans Day

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is visiting retired service members at the Colorado State Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons Tuesday ahead of Veterans Day later this week.

His office says the governor intends to “recognize and honor the contributions of those who have served in the military.”

Polis last visited the living center in December when residents got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vets who received the vaccine then were among some of the first seniors in Colorado to get it.

