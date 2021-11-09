Early morning apartment fire quickly extinguished by Springs firefighters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs fire crews responded to the third apartment fire in two days early Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out at the Oakridge on the Green Apartments off Circle and Winnepeg shortly before 2 a.m. Firefighters found the small fire in a lower level apartment.

The fire was quickly extinguished, though smoke remained an issue in the building after it was out. Firefighters stayed on scene to remove smoke inside the structure.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire or if anyone will be displaced.

