Colorado Springs wraps up 2021 paving season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With Winter weather approaching fast the City of Colorado Springs wrapped up their 2021 paving season today.

This year the city re-paved 166 lane miles of roadway, replaced 130,639 linear feet of curb and gutter, and replaced 354,394 square feet of sidewalk, installed 157 new pedestrian ramps, and retrofitted 846 existing pedestrian ramps.

These improvements were funded by 2C, the 0.57 cent sales tax that collects more than $56 million annually.

This was actually the first year of 2C-2. The original measure, passed in 2015 was set to expire after five years but the city brought it back to voters last year who extended it to 2025.

2C-2 dropped the sales tax from 0.62 cents to 0.57 cents but actually brought in more revenue because of population growth in the city.

In the six years since 2C was passed the city has repaved 1,232 lane miles, which is about the same distance as Colorado Springs to Columbus, Ohio.

It has also replaced 1,033,176 linear feet of curb and gutter which is roughly 195.6 miles.

It also replaced 2,144,681 feet of sidewalk, installed 1,065 new pedestrian ramps, and retrofitted 5,653 existing pedestrian ramps.

for context, there are over 6,000 lane miles of roadway in Colorado Springs.

Next year Public Works estimates 217 lane miles will be repaved. This will include sections of Austin Bluffs Parkway, Briargate Boulevard, Cresta Road, Aeroplaza Drive and Royal Pine Drive.

