City council voting on increased Colorado Springs Utilities natural gas and electric rates Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - City council is voting on increased Colorado Springs Utilities natural gas and electric rates Tuesday.

11 News spoke with Colorado Springs Utilities about what customers can expect. If Colorado Springs city council approves the proposed increase in Tuesday’s meeting, customers could see about a $28.52 per month increase to their bills starting Nov. 15 based on a sample residential bill.

“We do normally see natural gas prices increase in the winter. This increase is more significant than we’ve seen in the past winter,” said Scott Shirola of Colorado Springs Utilities.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, natural gas prices are almost 100% higher than this time last year because of a combination of supply concerns and rising demand. This year, natural gas prices have hit the highest levels seen nationally since 2014.

If approved Tuesday, Colorado Springs Utilities say this is a temporary increase that is expected to be in effect until about January 2022. Customers could see a slight decrease in rates in February 2022, and then more significant decreases in May 2022.

“As we work through the winter and see a seasonal reduction in natural gas prices, we expect to see our rates decrease at that time...and also we expect to be fully recovered from the natural gas expense that we had back in last February, where we increased rates to recover expenses for that February weather event and that expires in that April time frame of 2022,” said Shirola.

Expected cost adjustments for residential bills (Colorado Springs Utilities)

If you are struggling to pay your utility bills, there are resources available:

Click here for Flexible Payment Plans (one-time extensions and installment plans).

Click here for customer assistance: LEAP, Project COPE and Energy Outreach Colorado.

Click here for United Way’s 211.

Click here for efficiency tips and rebates.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.