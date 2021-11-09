Advertisement

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with 53.4 million people expected to travel for the holiday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

That’s a 13% increase from last year and only 5% below the 2019 level.

More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

Most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads. AAA predicts more than 48 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Apartment Fire
Man facing murder, arson charges after person dies in Springs apartment fire
Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
Sunday, friends and family celebrated 18-Year old Mary Abiera-Lumbres' life with a vigil held...
Vigil held for Widefield High School senior killed in Colorado Springs crash
Police say this is the suspect in the Galley and Auburn shooting on the evening of Saturday,...
Police searching for suspect in Galley Road double-shooting
A firefighter helps a resident trapped on the third floor of an apartment building in Colorado...
Tenants rescued after apartment fire traps people on third floor in Colorado Springs

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Max Cleland, D-Ga., foreground, raises his hand to the crowd at a campaign rally in...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
Cold start this morning, clouds later today
Fall-like weather returns
Firefighters responded to the home on Willamette Avenue at 6:40 a.m.
House fire reported east of downtown Colorado Springs
A responding officer testifies in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Father and son Greg and Travis...
GRAPHIC: Responding officer testifies about Arbery slaying