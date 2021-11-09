1 found dead at house fire in Green Mountain Falls

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a home demolished in an overnight fire in the small mountain community of Green Mountain Falls.

Firefighters with Green Mountain Falls responded to a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. After crews got to the home in the 6800 block of Howard Street, more firefighters were called to assist.

The structure rapidly succumbed to the flames before crews could contain it, rendering it a charred husk.

“The fire did creep up onto the property of a nearby home; however, that home is fine. There was just one structure affected, and it was a total loss, unfortunately,” said Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office along with the Pikes Peak Regional Fire Authority are now investigating the fire.

“We also have the EOD [explosives unit] person from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and our own detectives on scene,” Mynatt told 11 News.

Mynatt said authorities were working to learn cause of death for the person found deceased at the scene. That person will not be publicly identified until next of kin is notified.

Editor’s note: We were initially reporting the home was located in Cascade. We have since corrected the location to Green Mountain Falls.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.