WATCH: Colorado governor provides update on COVID-19
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Monday.
You can watch the update live in this article starting at about 4:15 p.m.
Gov. Jared Polis will be joined by Dr. Eric Simoes, Primary Investigator of the Pfizer trial at Children’s Hospital Colorado, and participants of the 5 to 11 Pfizer trial.
