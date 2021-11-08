WATCH: Colorado governor provides update on COVID-19

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Monday.

You can watch the update live in this article starting at about 4:15 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis will be joined by Dr. Eric Simoes, Primary Investigator of the Pfizer trial at Children’s Hospital Colorado, and participants of the 5 to 11 Pfizer trial.

