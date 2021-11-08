Advertisement

WATCH: Colorado governor provides update on COVID-19

https://www.facebook.com/kktv11news/videos/412761256955550/?__cft__[0]=AZWzC3NseGlCariErUYJERYLqlUlig0EADwAPvAxS0QF95f3_J_7cJFOSSy_MQeN2txkBlS0QY9ueQ1T3j6J47K5G619RxDeyacUJwN-A2bOXio_YcEdJqODMykvZHrrPeZ1UBLQ21q9RVqTbOqZ0IZv8-1kvOplfPVDH9u8kCDZxOSuAfppb_xld6vgSy-fpfQ&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Monday.

You can watch the update live in this article starting at about 4:15 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis will be joined by Dr. Eric Simoes, Primary Investigator of the Pfizer trial at Children’s Hospital Colorado, and participants of the 5 to 11 Pfizer trial.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
A witness told 11 News customers hid under tables while the suspect shot into the building.
Disturbance leads to several shots fired at Colorado Springs Waffle House
Police say this is the suspect in the Galley and Auburn shooting on the evening of Saturday,...
Police searching for suspect in Galley Road double-shooting
Colorado Springs Apartment Fire
Man facing murder, arson charges after person dies in Springs apartment fire
Sunday, friends and family celebrated 18-Year old Mary Abiera-Lumbres' life with a vigil held...
Vigil held for Widefield High School senior killed in Colorado Springs crash

Latest News

Electric Safari
Vote for ‘Electric Safari’ at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo as the Best Zoo Lights in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards
murder arson
Man charged with murder, arson in Colorado Springs apartment fire death
Missing senior in Pueblo, 88-year-old Charles Salazar.
Man reported missing in Pueblo found
Arvada shooting suspect.
No charges for officer who killed good Samaritan Johnny Hurley in Arvada; Officer Beesley killed by suspect before Hurley killed suspect