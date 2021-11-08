Vote for ‘Electric Safari’ at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo as the Best Zoo Lights in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Once again, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is being recognized on the national stage!

Click here to vote for “Electric Safari” as it was nominated for Best Zoo Lights in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

You can vote through Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

