Vigil held for Widefield high school senior killed in Colorado Springs crash

By Miranda Paige
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:07 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -On Sunday, a vigil was held for a girl who was killed in a car accident last week.

18-Year old Mary Abiera-Lumbres was a senior at Widefield High School and friends and family say she was a bright spot in their lives.

The teen was turning onto Marksheffel road when a truck hit her.

Sunday, they celebrated her life with a vigil held in her honor at a fire station on Horizon View. Her best friend says Mary was someone you noticed enter a room.

“Any room she walked into she like, instantly lit up. She could turn any situation into, I don’t want to say positive, but the way she could just make anybody laugh, no matter what their mood was in...her smile was just insanely bright,” said Elieday Wall.

District three had counselors on hand for students and staff that needed help coping with the situation.

