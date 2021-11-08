Snow days coming back to D-49

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - Back by popular demand -- snow days are returning to District 49!

The district said when surveying families about how to handle inclement weather this school year, the vote was overwhelmingly in favor of snow days over e-learning. The latter option had, post-COVID, become the default on bad weather days.

“Resoundingly, the D-49 family expressed a preference to resume ‘snow days,’” the district said in a statement on its website, “acknowledging the disruption, but observing that an occasional, traditional ‘snow day’ is valuable as we’ve emerged from a difficult season of learning.”

The district said faculty showed the same preference.

“The recurring themes revealed by this exchange validate the thoughts of our school leaders, who prefer to restore a system of delays and cancellations.”

The district said Falcon High School, which was doing remote learning in place of snow days even before the pandemic, would follow the rest of D-49.

“Falcon High School, which forged an early pathway to incorporate e-learning on bad weather days, will readjust to align with the district to close or delay when declared. The campus, which houses our blended-learning schools (Springs Studio for Academic Excellence, Pikes Peak Early College, Falcon Homeschool Program) in a shared location, will provide additional information directly to its students and families about its operations when the district calls a snow day.”

E-learning will remain on the table if D-49 uses up all of its snow days before the academic year ends, the district said.

“Our work to continue learning through the COVID-19 public health emergency puts us in position to rapidly deploy e-learning, which we will utilize in the event we exhaust our available snow days.”

