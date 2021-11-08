Advertisement

Snow days coming back to D-49

Logo for an El Paso County School District.
Logo for an El Paso County School District.(D-49)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - Back by popular demand -- snow days are returning to District 49!

The district said when surveying families about how to handle inclement weather this school year, the vote was overwhelmingly in favor of snow days over e-learning. The latter option had, post-COVID, become the default on bad weather days.

“Resoundingly, the D-49 family expressed a preference to resume ‘snow days,’” the district said in a statement on its website, “acknowledging the disruption, but observing that an occasional, traditional ‘snow day’ is valuable as we’ve emerged from a difficult season of learning.”

The district said faculty showed the same preference.

“The recurring themes revealed by this exchange validate the thoughts of our school leaders, who prefer to restore a system of delays and cancellations.”

The district said Falcon High School, which was doing remote learning in place of snow days even before the pandemic, would follow the rest of D-49.

“Falcon High School, which forged an early pathway to incorporate e-learning on bad weather days, will readjust to align with the district to close or delay when declared. The campus, which houses our blended-learning schools (Springs Studio for Academic Excellence, Pikes Peak Early College, Falcon Homeschool Program) in a shared location, will provide additional information directly to its students and families about its operations when the district calls a snow day.”

E-learning will remain on the table if D-49 uses up all of its snow days before the academic year ends, the district said.

“Our work to continue learning through the COVID-19 public health emergency puts us in position to rapidly deploy e-learning, which we will utilize in the event we exhaust our available snow days.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
A witness told 11 News customers hid under tables while the suspect shot into the building.
Disturbance leads to several shots fired at Colorado Springs Waffle House
Police say this is the suspect in the Galley and Auburn shooting on the evening of Saturday,...
Police searching for suspect in Galley Road double-shooting
Colorado Springs Apartment Fire
Deadly Colorado Springs apartment fire pushes many from their homes
Sunday, friends and family celebrated 18-Year old Mary Abiera-Lumbres' life with a vigil held...
Vigil held for Widefield High School senior killed in Colorado Springs crash

Latest News

A firefighter helps a resident trapped on the third floor of an apartment building in Colorado...
Rescues underway at scene of apartment fire in Colorado Springs
Cooler temps, snow possible this week in Southern Colorado
Taylor Kilgore and Brent Briggeman
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: Talking Falcons with Gazette’s Air Force beat writer Brent Briggeman
Gas leak prompts hours-long shelter-in-place order in Palmer Lake