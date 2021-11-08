Advertisement

Rescues underway at scene of apartment fire in Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are rescuing occupants trapped in an apartment building by smoke and flames on the third floor.

Crews are using ladders to help people on the upper floors get out safely.

The fire was first reported just after 10 a.m. Monday at the Prospect Park Apartment Homes in the 800 block of South Union Boulevard. It’s unknown how much of the building is impacted.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

