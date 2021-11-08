Rescues underway at scene of apartment fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are rescuing occupants trapped in an apartment building by smoke and flames on the third floor.

Crews are using ladders to help people on the upper floors get out safely.

The fire was first reported just after 10 a.m. Monday at the Prospect Park Apartment Homes in the 800 block of South Union Boulevard. It’s unknown how much of the building is impacted.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 825 S. Union Blvd. Engine 23 on scene reporting smoke showing. #2ndalarm called. Firefighters preforming ladder rescues from 3rd floor pic.twitter.com/kesXQehgBZ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 8, 2021

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

