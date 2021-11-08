MISSING: Senior last seen in Pueblo who has several medical issues
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping with help in locating a missing senior.
Just after 2:30 p.m. the department shared a photo of 88-year-old Charles Salazar. According to police, Salazar uses a walker that has blue balls and was last seen wearing a black shirt with long sleeves, blue jeans and a Denver Broncos hat. Police add Salazar has multiple medical issues, needing oxygen and medications.
Salazar was last seen at about 12:23 p.m. on Monday in the 800 block of W. Evans Ave.
If you have seen Salazar you’re asked to call 719-553-2502.
