MISSING: Senior last seen in Pueblo who has several medical issues

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping with help in locating a missing senior.

Just after 2:30 p.m. the department shared a photo of 88-year-old Charles Salazar. According to police, Salazar uses a walker that has blue balls and was last seen wearing a black shirt with long sleeves, blue jeans and a Denver Broncos hat. Police add Salazar has multiple medical issues, needing oxygen and medications.

Salazar was last seen at about 12:23 p.m. on Monday in the 800 block of W. Evans Ave.

If you have seen Salazar you’re asked to call 719-553-2502.

MISSING ENDANGED



Pueblo Police are trying to locate 88-year-old, Charles Salazar. Salazar was last seen in the 800 block of W. Evans Ave. at approximately 12:23 p.m., on November 8th.



Mr. Salazar is described as a Hispanic male, 5'3", 118 lbs., — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) November 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.