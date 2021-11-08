Gas leak prompts hours-long shelter-in-place order in Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order Sunday went into the overnight hours while crews worked to repair a gas leak in a Palmer Lake neighborhood.

The leak was reported around 9:30 Sunday night in the 700 block of Westward Lane. Residents in the area were told to stay indoors and keep all doors and windows shut.

The Palmer Lake Fire Department is working a gas leak in the area of 700 Westward Lane located in Palmer Lake.



This is a SHELTER IN PLACE notice. Close doors and windows and remain indoors. Media for information, contact Palmer Lake FD. pic.twitter.com/hGygDoozEn — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 8, 2021

The shelter-in-place lasted more than six hours and was finally lifted just before 4 a.m. Monday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens in El Paso and Teller counties to sign up for emergency alerts here in order to be notified about future shelter-in-place orders, road closures, and other issues in the community.

