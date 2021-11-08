Gas leak prompts hours-long shelter-in-place order in Palmer Lake
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order Sunday went into the overnight hours while crews worked to repair a gas leak in a Palmer Lake neighborhood.
The leak was reported around 9:30 Sunday night in the 700 block of Westward Lane. Residents in the area were told to stay indoors and keep all doors and windows shut.
The shelter-in-place lasted more than six hours and was finally lifted just before 4 a.m. Monday.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens in El Paso and Teller counties to sign up for emergency alerts here in order to be notified about future shelter-in-place orders, road closures, and other issues in the community.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.