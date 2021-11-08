Advertisement

Gas leak prompts hours-long shelter-in-place order in Palmer Lake

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order Sunday went into the overnight hours while crews worked to repair a gas leak in a Palmer Lake neighborhood.

The leak was reported around 9:30 Sunday night in the 700 block of Westward Lane. Residents in the area were told to stay indoors and keep all doors and windows shut.

The shelter-in-place lasted more than six hours and was finally lifted just before 4 a.m. Monday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens in El Paso and Teller counties to sign up for emergency alerts here in order to be notified about future shelter-in-place orders, road closures, and other issues in the community.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
A witness told 11 News customers hid under tables while the suspect shot into the building.
Disturbance leads to several shots fired at Colorado Springs Waffle House
Police say this is the suspect in the Galley and Auburn shooting on the evening of Saturday,...
Police searching for suspect in Galley Road double-shooting
Colorado Springs Apartment Fire
Deadly Colorado Springs apartment fire pushes many from their homes
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos

Latest News

Taylor Kilgore and Brent Briggeman
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: Talking Falcons with Gazette’s Air Force beat writer Brent Briggeman
Police say this is the suspect in the Galley and Auburn shooting on the evening of Saturday,...
Police searching for suspect in Galley Road double-shooting
Chillier and windier days ahead
Fall-like weather returns
Colorado Springs Apartment Fire
Deadly Colorado Springs apartment fire pushes many from their homes