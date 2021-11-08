Advertisement

E-cig users more likely to suffer early stroke, study says

FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital...
FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital looked at almost 80,000 records over three years and found people who vaped were more likely to have an earlier stroke than cigarette smokers.(KARE via CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows e-cigarette users are more likely to have early strokes than traditional cigarette smokers.

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital looked at almost 80,000 records over three years.

They found stroke victims who vaped had their strokes at a median age of 48 years old.

That’s 11 years younger than the 59-year-old median for cigarette smokers and two years earlier for stroke victims who both smoked and vaped.

Tobacco in any form still comes with massive health risks for users, like cancer.

Cigarette smokers are still many times more likely to experience strokes overall.

It’s unclear what led to the strokes, but they hypothesize it could be the nicotine found in both products.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
A witness told 11 News customers hid under tables while the suspect shot into the building.
Disturbance leads to several shots fired at Colorado Springs Waffle House
Police say this is the suspect in the Galley and Auburn shooting on the evening of Saturday,...
Police searching for suspect in Galley Road double-shooting
Colorado Springs Apartment Fire
Deadly Colorado Springs apartment fire pushes many from their homes
Sunday, friends and family celebrated 18-Year old Mary Abiera-Lumbres' life with a vigil held...
Vigil held for Widefield High School senior killed in Colorado Springs crash

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘lack of urgency’ on climate
The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by congress includes provisions to evaluate the...
Collision Division: Infrastructure bill includes evaluation of crash testing
A firefighter helps a resident trapped on the third floor of an apartment building in Colorado...
Rescues underway at scene of apartment fire in Colorado Springs
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021.
Elon Musk: I’ll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll
Cooler temps, snow possible this week in Southern Colorado