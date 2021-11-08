Advertisement

Deadly Colorado Springs apartment fire pushes many from their homes

Colorado Springs Apartment Fire
Colorado Springs Apartment Fire(KKTV)
By KKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Springs Fire Department has confirmed one person has died after a Sunday night apartment fire burning off of Hancock Av. and E. Fillmore.

CSFD told our 11 News crew one person died on scene. They were able to transport another person to the hospital while firefighters tried to get a handle on the fire.

This is a developing story, we will update as we learn more.

