Broncos beat Cowboys 30-16 as 6-game Dallas win streak ends

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and had a sneak for another, and the Denver Broncos stymied the NFL’s No. 1 offense when it mattered in a 30-16 victory over Dallas.

Denver ended the Cowboys’ six-game winning streak.

Dak Prescott returned after missing a game with a strained right calf but couldn’t get the Cowboys moving until two meaningless late touchdowns.

The Broncos made Prescott uncomfortable in their first game since trading star pass rusher Von Miller and with new team sacks leader Malik Reed inactive because of a hip injury.

Denver has won seven consecutive games in the series.

