Advertisement

Tickets now available for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari, Electric Moonlight

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Electric Safari
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Electric Safari(Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says it’s not too early to think about Christmas!

The zoo announced that tickets for its popular Electric Safari and Electric Moonlight events are now on sale.

Electric Safari is the zoo’s annual holiday light display, now 31 years strong. The zoo announced this year would see brand new attractions including light displays synchronized with music and giant illuminated animal inflatables.

The event starts the first weekend in December (3-5), then daily from Friday, Dec. 10-Thursday, Dec. 23. After taking a night off for Christmas Eve, it runs another week from Christmas Day-New Year’s Day. Advance tickets are required.

Electric Moonlight is an adults-only holiday extravaganza that combines the Electric Safari with more grown-up features such as live music and food/drink samplings. It’ll be held Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. and also requires advance tickets.

Learn more about both events and purchase your tickets here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
galley road shooting
Police investigating shooting near Citadel Mall on Galley Road
File photo.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘shots fired’ call Saturday morning
A long line of unsold 2021 Leaf electric vehicles sits at a Nissan dealership Sunday, Nov. 8,...
New report lists the top 5 vehicles with the highest and lowest depreciation value in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Firefighters on the scene of a grass fire off Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs on Sunday,...
Grass fire extinguished near Highway 94 and Curtis Road
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers
Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks after introducing Stephanie Sharp as the fourth winner of...
Governor Polis issues statement on passage of bipartisan federal infrastructure bill