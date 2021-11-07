Tickets now available for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari, Electric Moonlight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says it’s not too early to think about Christmas!

The zoo announced that tickets for its popular Electric Safari and Electric Moonlight events are now on sale.

Electric Safari is the zoo’s annual holiday light display, now 31 years strong. The zoo announced this year would see brand new attractions including light displays synchronized with music and giant illuminated animal inflatables.

The event starts the first weekend in December (3-5), then daily from Friday, Dec. 10-Thursday, Dec. 23. After taking a night off for Christmas Eve, it runs another week from Christmas Day-New Year’s Day. Advance tickets are required.

Electric Moonlight is an adults-only holiday extravaganza that combines the Electric Safari with more grown-up features such as live music and food/drink samplings. It’ll be held Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. and also requires advance tickets.

Learn more about both events and purchase your tickets here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.