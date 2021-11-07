Switchbacks’ season ends in first round of playoffs

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks’ playoff run was cut short Saturday night.

The team lost 1-0 to Orange County SC in the Western Conference Quarterfinal. Orange County scored in the first half.

This was the Switchbacks’ first playoff appearance since 2016. This was also the team’s first season at Weidner Field in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Orange County SC will now face the Oakland Roots in the Western Conference Semifinals next week.

Gutted. 💔



It just wasn't meant to be tonight.#OCvCOS pic.twitter.com/rylwSueWPJ — x - Switchbacks FC (@SwitchbacksFC) November 7, 2021

