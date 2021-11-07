Advertisement

Switchbacks’ season ends in first round of playoffs

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC logo
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC logo(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks’ playoff run was cut short Saturday night.

The team lost 1-0 to Orange County SC in the Western Conference Quarterfinal. Orange County scored in the first half.

This was the Switchbacks’ first playoff appearance since 2016. This was also the team’s first season at Weidner Field in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Orange County SC will now face the Oakland Roots in the Western Conference Semifinals next week.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elk attack caught on camera in Estes Park.
WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs.
Hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist under investigation in Colorado Springs
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
New Hope Rescue, Colorado Springs.
CDA: Colorado Springs animal shelter shut down for failure to treat and isolate sick dogs
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood 11/4/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted; suspect in custody

Latest News

Air Force cadets celebrate Saturday at Globe Life Field in the Commanders' Classic during an...
Air Force erases 11-point deficit, but falls to Army in OT at Commanders’ Classic
The Thunderwolves warming up before Saturday's game.
CSU-Pueblo falls to #13 Mines on Senior Day
The Air Force Falcon at the Commander's Classic
Richie At Air Force vs. Army Commander's Classic
Rendering of the gridiron at Globe Life Field between Air Force and Army Nov. 6, 2021
11 Sports sits down with CBS analyst ahead of Commander’s Classic