Police investigating shooting near Citadel Mall on Galley Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Galley Road Saturday night.

Colorado Springs Police say two people were injured in an alleged shooting; one person was transported to the hospital. The extent to their injuries are unknown.

According to Police, no suspect is in custody and a suspect description is not available.

Police say homicide detectives are on scene.

Police have shut down Galley Road between Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road.

