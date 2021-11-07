Advertisement

Police investigating shooting near Citadel Mall on Galley Road

galley road shooting
galley road shooting(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:45 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Galley Road Saturday night.

Colorado Springs Police say two people were injured in an alleged shooting; one person was transported to the hospital. The extent to their injuries are unknown.

According to Police, no suspect is in custody and a suspect description is not available.

Police say homicide detectives are on scene.

Police have shut down Galley Road between Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road.

