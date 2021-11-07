Police: Increased darkness leads to more criminal activity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement officials want residents to remain vigilant as we head into winter months and there are more hours of darkness.

***WINTER CRIME PREVENTION***. With the winter season comes hours of increased darkness. Criminals take advantage of low light to victimize unwary pedestrians. Always be aware of your surroundings when on foot and to and from your vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Ecq40Nftt0 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 28, 2021

Wesley Wilkerson, the crime prevention officer for Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News Daylight Saving Time is a great time to switch up your nighttime routine. “Daylight saving time can be very disruptive to routines and it often confuses our internal clock. So just be aware of your surroundings, things are going to look differently for a few days until your body adjust to the daylight saving time routine,” says Wilkerson. “Criminals love darkness. Let’s not give them an opportunity to make you a victim with the shift in darkness to an earlier time at night. This is a great opportunity to reset your 9 p.m. routine.”

Officers say this is a good opportunity to do the following:

-Make sure your smoke alarms and your carbon monoxide detectors are functional

-Replace batteries

-Lock your car, close your garage, turn on lights, and lock your doors

-People are turning their gas on for the first time so this is also a good time to check your HVAC system and make sure it’s working properly

Don't FALL BACK...on safety! Seriously: consider this your reminder to check the batteries in smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, recalls for vehicles and child passenger seats, and make sure your fire extinguishers are good to go. pic.twitter.com/2cWawxlUDN — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) November 6, 2021

Officer Wilkerson also says nationwide 90 percent of traffic crashes happen during the dark, so drivers should be aware things are going to look different heading to and from work.

“What you would expect the environment to look like at 6 p.m. will now be 5 p.m. meaning it will be dark one hour earlier this week. It’s going to be dark now going out to your car at hours that you don’t expect it to be dark. So be aware of your surroundings; try to walk with your hands empty, don’t have your hands occupied, if you happen to see someone in an area, it’s OK to go back inside to your place of business and wait for that person to leave,” says Wilkerson.

Wilkerson also tells 11 News the sun could be in your eyes as you head into work in the morning and drivers should pay attention to pedestrian crossings, school zones and intersections to avoid a possible traffic crash.

