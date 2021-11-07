Air Force erases 11-point deficit, but falls to Army in OT at Commanders’ Classic

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Jordyn Law recovered teammate Christian Anderson’s fumble at the goal line for an overtime touchdown and Army defeated Air Force 21-14.

After Law’s recovery, the Black Knights denied the Falcons the end zone when Jabari Moore broke up Haaziq Daniels’ fourth-down pass.

The victory means Army can do no worse than a tie for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy, which goes to the service academy with the best record in round-robin competition.

Army will retain the prize whether it wins or loses against Navy in December as Air Force defeated the Midshipmen earlier this season.

Army came in having won three of the past four trophies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.