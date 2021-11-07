Advertisement

Grass fire extinguished near Highway 94 and Curtis Road

Firefighters on the scene of a grass fire off Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs on Sunday,...
Firefighters on the scene of a grass fire off Highway 94 east of Colorado Springs on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters from several agencies were able to get the upper hand on a small grass fire burning off of Highway 94 before it could spread.

The fire was reported south of the highway within about 3 miles of Curtis Road shortly before 10 a.m. Our crew on scene says it was burning in the vicinity of the Pikes Peak Gun Club.

Firefighters from the Ellicott, Falcon, Peyton and Cimarron Hills fire departments along with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze. Officials tell 11 News the area scorched is less than a football field in size.

Crews had the fire extinguished before 11 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire danger is high Sunday.

