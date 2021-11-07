Advertisement

Disturbance leads to several shots fired at Colorado Springs Waffle House

A witness told 11 News customers hid under tables while the suspect shot into the building.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was hurt at a Colorado Springs Waffle House overnight despite someone firing several gunshots into the building.

“Surprisingly, no injuries were sustained by restaurant patrons or the victim during the incident,” police said in a blotter entry on the Sunday morning shooting.

Witnesses hid under tables while shots went off, one customer told 11 News.

Police say the episode started when a group of six customers confronted and then assaulted another man in the restaurant. Afterward, the party left the building.

But then:

“Video surveillance and multiple witnesses stated a [man] from the group returned and discharged approximately five to six rounds from a 9 mm pistol into the restaurant where the victim was seated from the parking lot,” police said.

After firing off those rounds, the suspect drove away. At the time of this writing, neither he nor anyone else in his group has been identified.

The shooting happened at the Waffle House near the corner of Powers and Galley. Anyone with information that can help police is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

