CSU-Pueblo falls to #13 Mines on Senior Day
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The CSU-Thunderwolves lost to Mines Saturday 28-12 in an RMAC matchup.
The loss also ended the Pack’s chance at an eighth title in 11 seasons.
Runningback Michael Roots finished the game with 110 yards off 20 carries, while quarterback Gunner Lamphere threw for 186 yards, completing 18 of 34 passes.
Overall, CSU-Pueblo is 6-4 (6-2 in conference) this season.
The team will finish their season next week at No. 18 Western Colorado.
