MISSING: 81-year-old last seen on Halloween

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Lakewood Police are looking for 81-year-old Gale Wilson who was last seen around 8 p.m. on October 31.

Officers say he was last seen in teh area near south Pierce Street and west Florida Avenue in Lakewood.

On Friday, November 5 the Ford F150 he had reportedly been driving was found in Denver, but the search for Wilson continues.

Police say Wilson, pictured above, has gray hair and hazel eyes and is about 5′6″.

If you have any information on his location or see him, call the Lakewood police department at 303-987-7215.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.