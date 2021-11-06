Advertisement

MISSING: 81-year-old last seen on Halloween

Lakewood Police are looking for 81-year-old Gale Wilson who was last seen around 8 p.m. on...
Lakewood Police are looking for 81-year-old Gale Wilson who was last seen around 8 p.m. on October 31.(Lakewood Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:08 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Lakewood Police are looking for 81-year-old Gale Wilson who was last seen around 8 p.m. on October 31.

Officers say he was last seen in teh area near south Pierce Street and west Florida Avenue in Lakewood.

On Friday, November 5 the Ford F150 he had reportedly been driving was found in Denver, but the search for Wilson continues.

Police say Wilson, pictured above, has gray hair and hazel eyes and is about 5′6″.

If you have any information on his location or see him, call the Lakewood police department at 303-987-7215.

