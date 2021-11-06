Advertisement

Governor Polis issues statement on passage of Bipartisan Federal Infrastructure Bill

Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks after introducing Stephanie Sharp as the fourth winner of $1 million in the Colorado Comeback cash vaccine drawing Friday, June 25, 2021, in Denver. The state will award five, $1-million prizes to residents who are entered in a drawing after receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis released a statement Saturday following reports that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with bipartisan support, sending it to President Biden’s desk for signature.

“Let’s fix the roads and reduce traffic! This is a win for our country and a win for Colorado! I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change,” said Governor Polis. “Paired with our state’s historic bipartisan infrastructure plan that I signed this summer, Colorado will see a transformation across all four corners of our state to make our roads safer and better for all Coloradans. Thank you, President Biden and Congress for your bipartisan work to bring real change across our country’s entire infrastructure system.”

The passage of this infrastructure bill comes after Governor Polis signed a bipartisan transportation package into law. In the press release, the state goes on to say this law will “create a dynamic, 21st Century transportation system that will drive Colorado’s economic comeback, establish a sustainable funding source to improve Colorado roads, invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and expand multi-modal and transit options to reduce congestion and improve air quality”.

