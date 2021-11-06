El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘shots fired’ call Saturday morning

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is asking for information about a shots fired call. Deputies say the call came in between 2 - 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Old Stage Road.

Deputies are asking residents in the area to give any information “related to this incident or if they witnessed it” to contact the investigations tip line at 719-520-6666.

The sheriff’s office would not say if anyone was injured. No other information was available at the time this article was written.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

